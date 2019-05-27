English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yash's Humanity Is Unaffected By KGF's Success! His Philanthropy Is Helping People Across Karnataka

    By
    |

    Sandalwood actor Yash is a fan favorite for a lot of reasons. Not only has he gained popularity for his skills on-screen, but, over the years he's proved himself to be a great human being too. He along with his wife Radhika Pandit have started the YashoMarga Foundation. For a few years now, they have been supplying water to drought-hit villages of Karnataka. The Rocking Star's recent philanthropist activities prove that he is unaffected by KGF's success.

    Yashs Humanity Is Unaffected By KGFs Success!

    YashoMarga was jointly started by Yash and Radhika a couple of years ago. The star couple has been providing drinking water in villages of Karnataka that are deeply affected by drought. Their initiative has reached places that aren't supported by the government of Karnataka too.

    The organisation is also working towards rejuvenating water bodies in villages that have dried up. Recently, tanks of water was supplied in Raichur. Later, Yash's team sent a few more tanks to villages in Bidar, that are facing severe water crisis this summer.

    MOST READ: Rashmika Mandanna's Unbelievable In These No Makeup Selfies! Challenges Industry's Beauty Standards

    On the professional front, Yash is busy shooting for the sequel of his superhit film KGF. Recently, a few pictures from the sets of KGF Chapter 2 were making rounds on the internet. The shooting of the film is expected to wrap up by September. If everything goes as per the plan, Yash's next will hit theatres in 2020.

    More YASH News

    Story first published: Monday, May 27, 2019, 11:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 27, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue