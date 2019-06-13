Yash In Trouble Again! FIR Filed Against KGF Actor's Mother For 'Damaging' The Dream House

Yash is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars of Sandalwood. He's always maintained a clean image in the industry. But, a recent controversy has gotten him involved in legal trouble. Yash's rent house issue is an infamous one. After years of battle at the court, his family finally vacated their 'dream house' last week. Just when we thought the matter was settled, the landlord has filed another FIR against Yash's mother Pushpa for the damages they have caused to the house.

Yash family was residing at a rented house in Banashankari since 2011, which is owned by Dr Vanaja. The KGF star's family finally moved out of the house on June 6. However, now the landlord has filed a fresh FIR against Yash's mother Pushpa for damaging the items during the time of shifting.

The actor's mother is being accused of stealing the lights, fans, decoration lamps, and items from the pooja room. Previously, one landlord's relatives accused Yash of threatening them for an apology statement in the media. Seems like Yash's dream house has now turned into a nightmare as it's causing several issues. Yash or his mother haven't commented on the recent complaint against them.

Is Samyuktha Hegde Dating A Foreigner? Spotted Drinking In Europe! See The Pics Here

Meanwhile, Yash is busy shooting for KGF Chapter 2 in Mysore. We need to wait and watch what he has to say about the new scenario!