English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yash is Extremely Greedy For More Audience! Says He's Judged By People From Other Industries

    By
    |

    Every actor aspires to achieve stardom in unimaginable ways. With each great film, artists tend to carry the onus of keeping up to the fans' expectations. KGF, which released last year, turned out to be the biggest hit of Sandalwood till date. It gained popularity across the nation and abroad. Yash has now become a pan-India actor. KGF went on to make crores in other languages too. Though the Rocking Star said he isn't inclined towards working in other languages, he is greedy for more audience. He admitted to this while sharing that he's being judged by people from other industries.

    Not To Just Make Money

    Apparently, Baahubali inspired KGF team to release their film in different languages. Yash told The News Minute, "We are not releasing the film in other languages just to make more money. As an actor, I want my films to cater to more audiences and language is no longer a barrier."

    Greedy For More Audience

    "When I convinced my director and producers to release the film in other languages, the intention was not to become a pan-India star. I want my film to be watched by as many people as possible and I'm greedy that way," he said.

    On Being Judged

    Talking about becoming a pan-India artist and its impact on his image, Yash told the publication, "I'm a debutant in other industries and people will judge me based on my film. It wouldn't matter to them that I'm a big star in Kannada."

    He Doesn't Care About Director's Past

    When asked if he could trust Prashanth Neel with KGF as he had only directed one film, Yash said, "It really doesn't matter to me what a director has done in the past. If I'm convinced with his vision and clarity on the current project, then I don't have any problem working with anyone."

    Rashmika Mandanna BRUTALLY TROLLED For Posing Without Pants! Too Much Skin Show Upsets Fans

    More YASH News

    Read more about: yash kgf kgf chapter 2
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 10:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue