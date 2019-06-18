Yash is Extremely Greedy For More Audience! Says He's Judged By People From Other Industries
Every actor aspires to achieve stardom in unimaginable ways. With each great film, artists tend to carry the onus of keeping up to the fans' expectations. KGF, which released last year, turned out to be the biggest hit of Sandalwood till date. It gained popularity across the nation and abroad. Yash has now become a pan-India actor. KGF went on to make crores in other languages too. Though the Rocking Star said he isn't inclined towards working in other languages, he is greedy for more audience. He admitted to this while sharing that he's being judged by people from other industries.
Not To Just Make Money
Apparently, Baahubali inspired KGF team to release their film in different languages. Yash told The News Minute, "We are not releasing the film in other languages just to make more money. As an actor, I want my films to cater to more audiences and language is no longer a barrier."
Greedy For More Audience
"When I convinced my director and producers to release the film in other languages, the intention was not to become a pan-India star. I want my film to be watched by as many people as possible and I'm greedy that way," he said.
On Being Judged
Talking about becoming a pan-India artist and its impact on his image, Yash told the publication, "I'm a debutant in other industries and people will judge me based on my film. It wouldn't matter to them that I'm a big star in Kannada."
He Doesn't Care About Director's Past
When asked if he could trust Prashanth Neel with KGF as he had only directed one film, Yash said, "It really doesn't matter to me what a director has done in the past. If I'm convinced with his vision and clarity on the current project, then I don't have any problem working with anyone."
Rashmika Mandanna BRUTALLY TROLLED For Posing Without Pants! Too Much Skin Show Upsets Fans