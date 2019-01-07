English
 »   »   »  Yash Is Not Going To Celebrate His B'day Tomorrow & The Reason Behind It Is Heart-wrenching!

Yash Is Not Going To Celebrate His B'day Tomorrow & The Reason Behind It Is Heart-wrenching!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The past year for Rocking star Yash has been amazing, thanks to his blockbuster film KGF. The actor with wife Radhika Pandit also welcomed their first child in December 2018. But, Yash took to his Facebook handle today to tell his fans that he won't be celebrating his birthday this year. Yash will be turning 33 tomorrow January 8, 2019. Every year, fans from across the world wish their favourite star and he himself meets his fans in person to thank them for all the love and blessings. However, this year, Yash has decided to keep it low on his birthday as a token of respect for the legend actor Ambarish, who passed away recently. Read below to know what Yash has to say

    Yash Remembers Ambarish

    Yash and Ambarish held a very warm and close relationship. Yash always looked up to the iconic actor, who supported him through his career. In the video that Yash shared on his social media, he tells his fans that he won't be celebrating his birthday tomorrow as he's still mourning the loss of a senior member of his family, Dr Ambarish.

    He Apologises To Fans

    Yash also told his fans that he knows how excited and thrilled they are about his birthday. He issued apologies to them for not celebrating the special this year. He requested his fans to respect his decision and corporate. He also thanked them in advance for showering upon him immense love.

    Fans Will Meet Him During KGF Tour

    Yash assured his fans that though he won't be able to meet them tomorrow, he will be seeing them in person soon. The actor along with his KGF team will be travelling to different regions of Karnataka as a part of 'Yasho Yatra' tour, during which he will be meeting his beloved fans.

    Darshan Might Not Celebrate His B'day Too

    Darshan is another Sandalwood actor who was extremely close to Ambarish. The actor's birthday is nearing too, but seems like he won't be celebrating hs special day similar to Yash for the same reason. Darshan who was abroad, left his shoot for the film Yajamana in between and flew down to India upon hearing about Dr Ambarish's death.

    MOST READ : SHOCKING! Yash Has Rs 30 CRORES Loan In Bank; Diamond, Platinum & Gold Acquired In IT Raid!

    Read more about: kgf yash Ambarish darshan
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue