 »   »   »  Yash Is Not Going To Celebrate His B'day Tomorrow & The Reason Behind It Is Heart-wrenching!

The past year for Rocking star Yash has been amazing, thanks to his blockbuster film KGF. The actor with wife Radhika Pandit also welcomed their first child in December 2018. But, Yash took to his Facebook handle today to tell his fans that he won't be celebrating his birthday this year. Yash will be turning 33 tomorrow January 8, 2019. Every year, fans from across the world wish their favourite star and he himself meets his fans in person to thank them for all the love and blessings. However, this year, Yash has decided to keep it low on his birthday as a token of respect for the legend actor Ambarish, who passed away recently. Read below to know what Yash has to say
Yash Remembers Ambarish
Yash and Ambarish held a very warm and close relationship. Yash always looked up to the iconic actor, who supported him through his career. In the video that Yash shared on his social media, he tells his fans that he won't be celebrating his birthday tomorrow as he's still mourning the loss of a senior member of his family, Dr Ambarish.
He Apologises To Fans
Yash also told his fans that he knows how excited and thrilled they are about his birthday. He issued apologies to them for not celebrating the special this year. He requested his fans to respect his decision and corporate. He also thanked them in advance for showering upon him immense love.
Fans Will Meet Him During KGF Tour
Yash assured his fans that though he won't be able to meet them tomorrow, he will be seeing them in person soon. The actor along with his KGF team will be travelling to different regions of Karnataka as a part of 'Yasho Yatra' tour, during which he will be meeting his beloved fans.
Darshan Might Not Celebrate His B'day Too
Darshan is another Sandalwood actor who was extremely close to Ambarish. The actor's birthday is nearing too, but seems like he won't be celebrating hs special day similar to Yash for the same reason. Darshan who was abroad, left his shoot for the film Yajamana in between and flew down to India upon hearing about Dr Ambarish's death.
