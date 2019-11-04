Is Yash Planning On Doing A Straight Tamil Film After Wrapping Up KGF Chapter 2?

Yash has gained recognition at a global level, thanks to his last offering KGF Chapter 1. Starting his career with a small-scale daily Kannada soap, he made it big in the industry through sheer talent and hard work. After achieving unimaginable heights in Sandalwood, the young actor is all set to give tough competition to well-established actors in other industries. Word has it that Yash is planning on doing a straight Tamil Film, but only upon completing KGF Chapter 2.

In one of the videos shared by YouTube channel Valai Pechu, Yash's plans for a Tamil film have been extensively discussed. It reveals that Yash was approached to play the antagonist in Vijay's upcoming film, being referred to as 'Thalapathy 64'. Apparently, Yash was excited about the offer and even agreed to do it, but on one condition. He told the makers that he can commit the Tamil film only after completing KGF Chapter 2.

But Thalapathy 64 team couldn't wait until Yash completed the KGF sequel. Therefore, they started working on the film by roping in Vijay Sethupathi, who is essaying the villain's role.

However, there is more to the story!

Although Yash couldn't feature in Thalapathy 64, he has plans of doing a straight Tamil feature. Considering his popularity, there is no dearth of offers. It's only a matter of time until we get to hear about his next big project in the neighbouring industry!

KGF Chapter 2 is expected to witness a summer release. The makers' discretion surrounding the film isn't serving fans well, who are urging the team to keep them posted about the latest developments.

On the personal front, Yash recently welcomed his second child with Radhika Pandit. He even shared an audio post on Instagram stating how his two children are going to keep him real busy henceforth. The Sandalwood couple is yet to reveal the first picture and moniker of their newborn son.