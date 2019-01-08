Yash’s KGF Becomes First Kannada Film To Make Rs 200 Crores; Radhika Wishes Hubby!

English
    Seems like Sandalwood actor Yash has more than one reason to celebrate today. On the occasion of his birthday, his latest blockbuster KGF has created history. Yes, you heard it right! The action-drama has broken all the records by becoming the first Kannada film to make Rs 200 Crores at the worldwide box office. The movie which is currently boasting its third week of success, has collected over Rs 120 Crores in Karnataka alone! Though Yash isn't celebrating his birthday, he couldn't have wished for a better present. Wife Radhika Pandit also wished him with the sweetest message.

    KGF Creates History!

    KGF Chapter 1 has collected over Rs 120 Crores in Karnataka. The movie has been dubbed in multiple languages. The Hindi version of KGF has made around R 40 Crores, despite tough competition from Bollywood films such as Simmba and Zero. It's currently enjoying its third week of success.

    It Has Hit Magical Figures

    Not only has KGF managed to sine bright in Karnataka, but it has earned pretty well in other regional languages too. The Telugu version of it has garnered around Rs 20 Crores. The movie impressed audience in Tamil Nadu and Kerala too

    Will KGF : Chapter 2 Be As Successful?

    Reports are making rounds that KGF Chapter 2 will be out in 2020. The producer Vijay Kiragandur said the shoot for the sequel will commence from April 2019. Nothing much has been revealed as of now. We need to wait and watch the fate of KGF Chapter 2.

    Radhika's Sweet Message For Hubby

    Though it's Yash's birthday today, he is not celebrating it as a token of respect to Ambarish, whose demise he still mourns. But, actress and his wife Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram handle to wish her hubby a happy birthday. She shared a cute selfie with Yash and captioned it as, "Happy birthday to my perfect match 😘" - (sic)

    Read more about: kgf yash radhika pandit
