Yash’s KGF Becomes First Kannada Film To Make Rs 200 Crores; Radhika Wishes Hubby!

KGF Creates History!

KGF Chapter 1 has collected over Rs 120 Crores in Karnataka. The movie has been dubbed in multiple languages. The Hindi version of KGF has made around R 40 Crores, despite tough competition from Bollywood films such as Simmba and Zero. It's currently enjoying its third week of success.

It Has Hit Magical Figures

Not only has KGF managed to sine bright in Karnataka, but it has earned pretty well in other regional languages too. The Telugu version of it has garnered around Rs 20 Crores. The movie impressed audience in Tamil Nadu and Kerala too

Will KGF : Chapter 2 Be As Successful?

Reports are making rounds that KGF Chapter 2 will be out in 2020. The producer Vijay Kiragandur said the shoot for the sequel will commence from April 2019. Nothing much has been revealed as of now. We need to wait and watch the fate of KGF Chapter 2.

Radhika's Sweet Message For Hubby

Though it's Yash's birthday today, he is not celebrating it as a token of respect to Ambarish, whose demise he still mourns. But, actress and his wife Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram handle to wish her hubby a happy birthday. She shared a cute selfie with Yash and captioned it as, "Happy birthday to my perfect match 😘" - (sic)