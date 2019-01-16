Yash's KGF Chapter 1 To Break Baahubali 2's Record At Karnataka Box Office! Details Inside
Yash's KGF Chapter 1 has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of not just Karanatka, but India too. The action film which has been dubbed in several regional languages and Hindi, has been performing successfully at the theaters even after 29 days since its release. Due to demand viewership, the film was also screened across theaters in different nations, including Pakistan. KGF has broken several records and set new ones. Now, the reports are suggesting that it's on its way to break a record set by the iconic film Baahubali 2. Will Yash's KGF break Baahubali 2's record at Kannada box office? Read details below
KGF Competes With Baahubali!
After running successfully for over 25 days in theaters and earning crores together, KGF seems to preparing to break a record set by Baabubali 2. According to the reports, KGF has collected a total of Rs 121 Crores at Kannada box office. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion made a total of Rs 129 Crores in Karnataka alone.
Will KGF Beat Baahubali 2?
Well, looking at the figures, we can quite expect KGF to overpower Baahubali 2, setting a new record. Since the difference between the collections of the movie is Rs 8 Crores only, and considering the growth of KGF by the day, the Yash starrer soon might cross Baahubali's collection.
KGF's India Box Office
The film has been well received by audiences across the nation and the world. The Hindi version of the movie has collected over Rs 40 Crores within a month. As of now, KGF has grossed over Rs 200 Crores at the India box office, becoming the 5th South Indian Film to do so.
Creates A Buzz In Foriegn Nations Too!
According to Times Now reports, the worldwide box office collections of KGF stands at Rs 219.99 Crores. Recently, the film was also released in Lahore, becoming the first Kannada film to be released in Pakistan. And, within 3 days, the film earned about Rs 3 Crores!
What To Expect?
Seems like KGF will continue to earn more at the box office in the coming days. One of the reasons could be that no other big Kannada release is taking place in January 2019. Also, the film is being distributed in more countries by the day. Therefore, we need to wait and watch what other records the Yash starrer is planning on breaking.
MOST READ : Happy B'day To Challenging Star; Darshan's Love For Ambarish Is Unconditional! Here's The Proof