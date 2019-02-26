Yash's KGF Chapter 1 To Premiere On This Kannada Channel; Heads Towards 100 Days!

KGF Chapter 1 On Colors Kannada

When speculations made rounds with regard to KFG's television premiere, everybody began wondering which channel would broadcast the film. It was being said that one of the three channels, Zee, Udaya or Colors would be showing the film first. Now, it has been confirmed that television rights for KGF Chapter 1 have been bought by Colors Kannada. The premiere promo of the same is being broadcast on their channel.

Premiere Date

As of now, Colors Kannada hasn't announced as to when KGF would premiere on their channel. Fans are assuming that the film may be broadcast on a special occasion. Since Shivaratri is on March 4 and Ugadi, during the first week of April, the viewers can anticipate the television premiere on one of these two days.

Craze To Boost The TRP

The film has been viewed multiple times on different platforms. Fans took to theatres, watched it on Amazon Prime, and a few on their mobile phones. Yet, the craze surrounding the movie hasn't budged an inch. Therefore, the TRP of Colors Kannada is definitely going to spike up during the premiere of this film.

Heads Towards 100 Days

KGF Chapter 1 released across several theatres in Karnataka. Despite completing 50 days, Yash fans continue to grace the theatres to watch the film. Seems like the movie is headed towards finishing 100 days in a few theatres.