    Yash's KGF Chapter 2 Work Begins; Monster Hit Team Hunts For Shooting Location!

    Yash's KGF Chapter 1 went on to become the highest grossing film of Sandalwood. The action film received brilliant views from audiences across the globe and broke box office records. However, the makers of the film planned on retaining the surprising element and including it in the sequel to the first chapter. A while ago, producer Vijay Kirangandur had confirmed that the shooting of KGF Chapter 2 would commence from April 2019. and now, we have learned that the team is hunting for the location to start with the shoot.

    Yashs KGF Chapter 2 Work Begins!

    Apparently, starting next week, the team is planning on visiting KFG and other places in order to pick a location to start the shoot of Chapter. If the location hunting goes per the plan, the film is going to take off from May, 2019. Also, the scripting is in its final stage.

    Chapter 1 portrayed several characters and also hinted at more of those returning in the sequel. Reports are making rounds that actress Ramya Krishna would be a part of KGF Chapter 2.Even before KGF Chapter 1 was released, it was speculated that Ramya Krishna would be a part of it. However, the actress did not appear in the original film. But, rumors are making rounds that she'll be seen in the sequence.

    The second chapter of KGF is going to be filled with some strong characters. It has also been told that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as been approached. But, we wonder what role he'll be playing. If Athira and Inayat will be played by other actors, do you think a new character will be introduced for Sanjya Dutt?

    Friday, February 1, 2019, 12:53 [IST]
