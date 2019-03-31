English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yash's KGF Completes 100 Days! Team Celebrates As The Film Sets New Record

    By
    |

    On December 21, 2018, the world witnessed a moment that went on redefine history of Kannada cinemas. The much-awaited film KGF released and left the viewers dumbstruck with its charm. And now, the film has successfully completed 100 days! Yes, you heard it right, Yesterday, it was 100 days since Yash's movie hit the theaters. Though, it's been over three months, KGF continues to create buzz. It has now been telecast and streamed on Amazon Prime. Having done a remarkable job, the team was seen celebrating this special day.

    Yashs KGF Completes 100 Days!

    KGF Chapter 1 was dubbed in several regional languages and Hindi. The film performed well in other regions too. Also, it was the first Kannada film to have ever premiered Pakistan. As the per the figures and reports, KGF has grossed over Rs 240 crore worldwide. It is the first Sandalwood movie to have grossed over Rs 100 crore in Karnataka.

    Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2's shoot has already commenced. Recently, we learned that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is going to be roped in to play the role of villain in KFG Chapter 2. the actor has taken some time to read the script prior to committing to the project.

    MOST READ : KGF Chapter 2: Here Are Some Of The Most Surprising Questions With Regard To The Yash Starrer!

    In the first part of the film, the makers of KGF have hinted that Rocky Bhai will turn out to be the biggest gangster of the nation. The original film had also established that his presence in Mumbai is going to become more evident and his power will be recognised on a larger scale. Everyone's now curious to know if Rocky Bhai's would die or be killed in Chapter 2.

    Read more about: kgf yash prashanth neel
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue