Yash's KGF Completes 100 Days! Team Celebrates As The Film Sets New Record

On December 21, 2018, the world witnessed a moment that went on redefine history of Kannada cinemas. The much-awaited film KGF released and left the viewers dumbstruck with its charm. And now, the film has successfully completed 100 days! Yes, you heard it right, Yesterday, it was 100 days since Yash's movie hit the theaters. Though, it's been over three months, KGF continues to create buzz. It has now been telecast and streamed on Amazon Prime. Having done a remarkable job, the team was seen celebrating this special day.

KGF Chapter 1 was dubbed in several regional languages and Hindi. The film performed well in other regions too. Also, it was the first Kannada film to have ever premiered Pakistan. As the per the figures and reports, KGF has grossed over Rs 240 crore worldwide. It is the first Sandalwood movie to have grossed over Rs 100 crore in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2's shoot has already commenced. Recently, we learned that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is going to be roped in to play the role of villain in KFG Chapter 2. the actor has taken some time to read the script prior to committing to the project.

MOST READ : KGF Chapter 2: Here Are Some Of The Most Surprising Questions With Regard To The Yash Starrer!

In the first part of the film, the makers of KGF have hinted that Rocky Bhai will turn out to be the biggest gangster of the nation. The original film had also established that his presence in Mumbai is going to become more evident and his power will be recognised on a larger scale. Everyone's now curious to know if Rocky Bhai's would die or be killed in Chapter 2.