Yash's KGF Impresses Another Star! Thalapathy Vijay Raves About It After Watching Special Screening
Yash's KGF has turned out to be a monster hit among the mass and even after a month since its release, the film continues to roar loud. It has broken several records in terms of box office collections. It has also set the bar high by becoming the first Kannada movie to be screened in Pakistan. The film was released in five different languages in India. While the Hindi version of the film alone collected over Rs 40 Crores, the Yash starrer is close to making Rs 200 Crores in Kannada Box office. The movie had a special screening in Chennai recent. Renowned actor of the Tamil industry Thalapathy Vijay, who watched the film for the first time, can't stop raving about it! Here are a few Tweets by experts describing Vijay's reaction and how impressed he's with the film!
@pudiharicharan
"Thalapathy #Vijay has watched latest Kannada sensation #KGF and heaped praise on the film and its makers. Apparently, he was really looking forward to the film ever since its release." - (sic)
@Suchitrasrao
"#ThalapathyVijay watched my recent fav #KGF & He loved the film and congratulated the entire team. Just imagine, #Thalapathy #SSMB & #Yash doing the Protagonist in their languages of #TheHighwayMafia - Wowwww #Dream #Thalapathy #KGFMonsterHit #AuthorSuchitra #FanGirl" - (sic)
@LMKMovieManiac
"#ThalapathyVijay watched the latest magnum opus blockbuster #Yash's #KGF (the Tamil version at a special screening in Chennai). He just loved the film. He had been wanting to see the film from the day of its release and finally found the time to see it yday. He enjoyed it totally" - (sic)
@sekartweets
"#ThalapathyVijay watched Kannada biggie #KGF recently at a special screening. He loved the film and congratulated the entire team @TheNameIsYash @Karthik1423" - (sic
@rameshlaus
"#Thalapathy @actorvijay watched the latest Kannada Industry Hit @TheNameIsYash 's #KGF (the Tamil version) at a special screening in Chennai..He really liked the movie and raved about it after watching it.." - (sic)
