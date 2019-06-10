Yash: KGF Needs No Star Names; Sanjay Dutt 'Wasn't Approached With Thought That He's Big Name'

On Approaching Big Actors

For a while now, reports are suggesting that Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have been approached for KGF Chapter 2. Yash responded to this news saying, "We haven't approached anyone with the thought that he is a big name. We are going strictly by the suitability of an actor for a character. I think the script is the real hero of KGF. Even I am not the heroin KGF. I am the villain. The anti-hero, if you want to call it that."

KGF Needs No Star Names!

"All I am saying is, the actors are being cast according to the suitability, not for their star status. Yes, we've approached a couple of big Bollywood names. But only because they suit their roles. If these Bollywood names are not available to us we will find other actors. KGF needs no star names, not even me," he further added.

It's Still Under Process

Yash was quick to clarify that nothing has been finalised yet. "We are in the process of casting for two of the main roles. I know there were reports about a big name from Bollywood (Sanjay Dutt). Let the decision be taken, then we'll announce. Right now, we are still in talks," said the KGF actor.

'Not My Look For KGF 2'

Only a few days ago, one of Yash's pictures in Rocky Bhai avatar went viral on the internet. While some said his look from the sequel leaked, Yash provided a clarification saying, "That's not my look for KGF2. It's a fan's imaging of how I should look in KGF. I am not revealing my look so early. Let the audience get curious. We are going to ensure KGF2 lives up their expectations."