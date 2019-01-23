English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yash's KGF Sets A New Record! Gali Gali Song Viewed Over 100 Million Times On YouTube

    By
    |

    Though it's been over a month since its release, the monster hit KGF continues to roar loud! The Yash starrer has been in the news for a lot of reasons. It has managed to break several records and set new ones through its impressive box office collections. Besides extraordinary action sequence and cinematography, the film came to be known for its catchy tracks. One such track from the film featuring Bollywood diva Mouni Roy has lured a lot of attention. The video song Gali Gali has been viewed over 100 million times on Youtube, setting a new record!

    Yashs KGF Sets A New Record!

    The song has also been liked over 700 thousand times. Even though the number of screening for the film is reducing by the day, the songs continue to make the audience dance to their tune. What come across more interesting is the fact that the entire song Gali Gali was shot only in a day's time. It has provided a major boost to the Hindi version of KGF.

    MOST READ : Fans Bash Bigg Boss 6 For Eliminating Dhanraj; Call It Biased & Ask Channel To Ban The Show!

    Also, the Hindi version of was released in Lahore, Pakistan . The film was screened across different theaters. According to the box office reports, the Yash starrer made about Rs 81 Lakhs on the first day of its screening in Pakistan. The film which collected Rs 81 Lakhs on the first day, earned Rs 1.06 Crores and Rs 1.45 Crores on the second and third day respectively. Going by the reports, the movie has made something between Rs 2.75 and 3 Crores on the first three days.

    Read more about: yash kgf mouni roy
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue