Yash's KGF Sets A New Record! Gali Gali Song Viewed Over 100 Million Times On YouTube

Though it's been over a month since its release, the monster hit KGF continues to roar loud! The Yash starrer has been in the news for a lot of reasons. It has managed to break several records and set new ones through its impressive box office collections. Besides extraordinary action sequence and cinematography, the film came to be known for its catchy tracks. One such track from the film featuring Bollywood diva Mouni Roy has lured a lot of attention. The video song Gali Gali has been viewed over 100 million times on Youtube, setting a new record!

The song has also been liked over 700 thousand times. Even though the number of screening for the film is reducing by the day, the songs continue to make the audience dance to their tune. What come across more interesting is the fact that the entire song Gali Gali was shot only in a day's time. It has provided a major boost to the Hindi version of KGF.

Also, the Hindi version of was released in Lahore, Pakistan . The film was screened across different theaters. According to the box office reports, the Yash starrer made about Rs 81 Lakhs on the first day of its screening in Pakistan. The film which collected Rs 81 Lakhs on the first day, earned Rs 1.06 Crores and Rs 1.45 Crores on the second and third day respectively. Going by the reports, the movie has made something between Rs 2.75 and 3 Crores on the first three days.