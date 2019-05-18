Yash's Look-Alike Is Going Viral On The Internet; KGF Star's Twin Is Stealing Limelight! VIEW PICS

Who Is He?

This man who looks exactly like the KGF actor Yash is a fitness trainer in Bangalore. His name's Aryan Dixith. He's shared several pictures on his social media and fans are thoroughly dumbstruck upon seeing them.

He's Met Yash Btw

What makes Aryan more interesting is the fact that he's met Yash in real life. He's even taken a selfie with the Rocking Star and shared it on his social media handle. They look so similar to each other that people have gone ahead and called them twins.

Yash's Doppelganger's Gone Viral

Since a couple of days, Aryan Dixith has become the hot topic on the internet. He's gaining more popularity by the day. Since he's a fitness trainer, we wouldn't be surprised if he gets the chance to be Yash's body double in the future!

Waiting For Yash's Reaction

Though Yash has posed alongside Aryan for a picture, he hasn't specifically spoken about his doppelganger. Now that his so called 'twin' is stealing all the limelight, we can't wait to know what Yash has to say.