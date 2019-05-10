Yash's Look From KGF Chapter 2 LEAKED! Rocky Bhai Looks More Rugged In The Sequel

KGF Chapter 1 went to become a blockbuster for many reasons. Though it's been nearly half a year since the film released, the powerful dialogues and songs continue to ring in our ears. One among several things from the movie that went viral was Yash Aka Rocky Bhai's look. It became a fad among the fans to sport long beard and hair, after the lead after. And now, Yash has made headlined yet again by revealing his look from KGF Chapter 2! Rocky Bhai sure looks more rugged in the sequel.

In the above picture, Yash is seen taking a selfie while flaunting the badass look from his next. As you can see, his hair is much longer and beard thicker. The facial hair has nearly covered every inch of his face. We can't wait to see more of Rocky Bhai's new look!

The shoot which was supposed to begin from Monday has been postponed to May 13, 2019. the makers haven't revealed the reason though. But, Yash's latest picture suggests that the preparations are in full swing. Soon, we might get to witness more of these.

What do you have to say about Yash Aka Rocky Bhai's look from KGF Chapter 2? Let us know in the comments below!