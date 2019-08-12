English
    When Yash Made Radhika Pandit Dance To KGF's Gali Gali! Actress Shares Special Video

    By
    |

    Radhika Pandit and Yash are undoubtedly the most adored couple of Sandalwood. Their relationship in real life has inspired fans as much as their on-screen pairing. From being fellow actors to happily married couple, this duo is setting major relationship goals by the day. Today, they are celebrating their third engagement anniversary. The Moggina Manasu couple made their relationship official three years ago on this day. On this special occasion, Radhika Pandit shared a video from her personal gallery with fans on Instagram. You will be thrilled to watch Yash make her dance to the hit track Gali Gali from his film KGF Chapter 1!

    When Yash Made Radhika Dance To KGFs Gali Gali!

    She beautifully captioned it, "I still dance to your rhythm ♥️ 💍 (Sharing a special video with all our beloved fans on this special day Aug 12th, from my personal gallery!!)" - (sic).

    In the video, Yash is seen caressing his beloved wife Radhika as they dance to the tunes of the hit song.

    The video has been viewed over three lakh times in the past few hours! It has also received a huge number of likes and comments.

    I still dance to your rhythm ♥️ 💍 (Sharing a special video with all our beloved fans on this special day Aug 12th, from my personal gallery!!) #radhikapandit #nimmaRP

    The Adi Lakshmi Purana actress enjoys sharing special moments from her life with fans on social media. Last week, on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi festival, she shared a few pictures of hers and Yash's daughter Ayra, all clad in ethnic wear. It was their baby daughter's first festival and they couldn't have made it more special for her.

    A few weeks ago, Radhika and Yash revealed that they were expecting their second child. While she has been flaunting her baby bump in style, no other details regarding the pregnancy are given out. Seems like they are waiting for the right moment to make another special announcement regarding the due date!

    On the professional front, Yash is filming the sequel of KGF. As per reports, the shooting is expected to wrap up in September and the film might be out in January 2020.

