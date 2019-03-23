English
    Yash’s Mother Accused Of Not Paying Rent Worth Rs 23 Lakh! Asked To Vacate House; Approaches SC

    Yash was one of the actors targeted during the recent Sandalwood IT raid. He's one of the biggest stars of the Kannada Film industry, who rose to further fame following the success of KGF Chapter 1. Last month, it was revealed that the actor bought property worth a huge sum in his hometown Hassan. But, his mother Pushpa is making headlines for contradicting reasons. According First News Kannada reports, Rocking Star's mother has been accused of not paying rent worth lakhs. She's also received notice from the court to vacate the house. However, she has approached the Supreme Court yet again for further extension.

    Yash’s Mother Accused Of Not Paying Lakhs Together Of Rent!

    Apparently, Yash family has been staying at the house in Banashankari 3rd block since 2010. They were paying a rent of Rs 40,000 per month. But, from 2013, they stopped paying the rest and refused to vacate the house when told by the landlords. She was also believed to be conducting chit fund activities within the residence.

    Thus, the owners of the property, took the matter to Civil Court. In her defense, Pushpa told the authorities that the construction of the house wasn't complete and that her family spent Rs 12.5 lakh on it. the aged couple who own the house said that all of this was done in the absence of their knowledge.

    The court however worked in favor of the landlords. Pushpa was asked to pay the total rent from starting 2013, along with an interest of 9 %. She wasn't satisfied with the verdict and took the matter to the High Court. However, she lost the case at the High Court too. The actor's mother was given the permission to stay in the house until March 31, 2019 upon clearing the due.

    According to the latest reports, she has approached t he Supreme Court to look into the matter and seeking extension on the stay.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10:36 [IST]
