Yash's Mother Finally Gets Out Of The Rent House Issue; High Court Dismisses FIR Against Her

For a long time now, Yash's family has been in the news for a few legal issues. As we reported earlier, KGF star's mother Pushpa, had been residing at a rented house in Bangalore for over a decade. However, the landlord had asked them to vacate due to personal disputes. After a lot of legalities and interference of the court,Yash's family moved out of the property. But, the landlord later filed an FIR against Pushpa for damaging the house during shifting. The High Court has now dismissed the FIR against her.

When the complaint was filed, Pushpa took to court and stated that they have cleared all the dues and vacated the house according to the order. But, she asked how fair it was to charge them for little damages caused during the shifting. Upon looking into the matter, the High Court dismissed the FIR filed against Yash's mother.

The landlord of the house had accused Yash's family of damaging things such as wardrobe, wash basin, lights etc. He had also told that other valuable have been missing in the house. Previously, one of their relatives had issued a statement against Yash in the media.

Radhika Pandit Believes In Fairytale Relationship Not Because Of Yash, But This Couple!

He said, Yash called him into a hotel and threatened him to issue an apology statement in the media. However, he hasn't commented on this and we wouldn't know how true it holds. Going by the reports, the matter seems to have settled for now. Yash has refrained from commenting on this particular issue from the start.