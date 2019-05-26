Yash Never Felt He Was The Son Of A Bus Driver; He’s Grateful To Parents For Bringing Him Up Right!

Yash has become a household name after the great success of his latest film KGF. He is on par or beyond some of the biggest Kannada celebrities. He who started off his career as a helping hand to do directors, is now the dream hero of many reputed filmmakers. Though Yash worked rally hard and faced many obstacles to be where he is, the KGF actor's childhood was a beautiful one. Yash says he never felt he was the son of a bus driver. The Rocking is grateful to his parents for bringing him up right.

In an old interview with TV9, Yash has spoken in detail about his parents and upbringing. "I belong from a middle-class family. My parents worked hard all their life to provide their children with everything they needed. My father gave me and my sister education with his hard-earned salary. I never felt I was the son of a bus driver. Only later when he grew up, I realized how other bus drivers' children are looked at."

Yash and wife Radhika have always been vocal about their relationship with their parents. The star coupe is often spotted spending quality time with their parents. They are now parents of an adorable daughter themselves. They released her first picture a few days ago. Fans are waiting to know what this star baby's moniker would be.