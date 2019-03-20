Yash On Finalising His Daughter's Name; Did Radhika Pandit Just Drop A Hint On Social Media?

R Stans For?

The Moggina Manasu actress has been as active on social media as she was before birthing her daughter. Yesterday, she shared the above picture on Instagram and captioned it, " 'R' stands for... let see 🤔 #radhikapandit #nimmaRP". Upon seeing this, fans assumed that Yash and Radhika's baby's name would start with this alphabet.

Yash's Clarification

When Yash was approached for more clarification on the matter, he said, "Nothing like that. The R is supposed to represent names like Radhika Pandit and Rocking Star. We are yet to finalise a name for our daughter."

Extremely Happy With Fans' Reaction

Fans went bonkers when they saw Radhika's post. Talking about this, Yash said, "I am extremely happy to see fans suggest so many names. Soon we are going to have a traditional naming ceremony for our daughter. Once that's done, can be called by any desirable name"

Fans' Suggestion

There was no dearth of creativity among the fans when they took to Instagram to suggest a name for Yash and Radhika's daughter. One of them commented saying, "Radhika + yash and now princess RAYA letter "R" Raya is a word which simply means "Beautiful woman and wife". - . Raya the origin of this name comes from a word which means friend of God." - (sic)