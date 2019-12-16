    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Yash On His Professional Rivals: One Cannot Achieve Anything Without Competition

      By
      |

      Last year, Kannada hero Yash became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when 'KGF' opened to a good response at the box office and impressed the target audience. The biggie, released in five languages (Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam), did well in most markets, establishing 'Rocking Star' as a pan-India name. Now, the star is in the limelight for a sweet reason. During a recent event in Bengaluru, the young sensation spoke about his professional rivals and said competition is essential as it helps a person evolve.

      Yash On His Professional Rivals: One Cannot Achieve Anything Without Competition

      "One cannot achieve anything without competition. In my life, I respect my competitors because they are the ones who bring the best out of me. The challenge that they throw at us and the thought of being above them make you to give your best. We should love them," (sic) he added.

      The 'Masterpiece' star also said his fans are an inseparable part of his career/life, implying they are the wind beneath his wings.

      "I have given them the place equal to my parents and family members. I think they want to see my growth more than what my parents want me to achieve in life. There are people who wished from the days I was working TV serials to become a star someday. Such people are no less to my parents," said 'Rocky Bhai'. (sic)

      These are some sweet words and prove Yash is one simple/humble individual.

      On the professional side of things, he is working on 'KGF Chapter 2', a sequel to 'KGF'. The film, featuring him in a macho new avatar, has piqued the curiosity big time and this might help it set the box office on fire. Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon too are a part of the magnum opus and this indicates the stakes are higher.

      The first look poster of 'KGF Chapter 2' will be released on December 21, 2019, exactly one year after the first part had hit screens.

      Story first published: Monday, December 16, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 16, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue