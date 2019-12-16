Yash On His Professional Rivals: One Cannot Achieve Anything Without Competition

Last year, Kannada hero Yash became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when 'KGF' opened to a good response at the box office and impressed the target audience. The biggie, released in five languages (Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam), did well in most markets, establishing 'Rocking Star' as a pan-India name. Now, the star is in the limelight for a sweet reason. During a recent event in Bengaluru, the young sensation spoke about his professional rivals and said competition is essential as it helps a person evolve.

"One cannot achieve anything without competition. In my life, I respect my competitors because they are the ones who bring the best out of me. The challenge that they throw at us and the thought of being above them make you to give your best. We should love them," (sic) he added.

The 'Masterpiece' star also said his fans are an inseparable part of his career/life, implying they are the wind beneath his wings.

"I have given them the place equal to my parents and family members. I think they want to see my growth more than what my parents want me to achieve in life. There are people who wished from the days I was working TV serials to become a star someday. Such people are no less to my parents," said 'Rocky Bhai'. (sic)

These are some sweet words and prove Yash is one simple/humble individual.

On the professional side of things, he is working on 'KGF Chapter 2', a sequel to 'KGF'. The film, featuring him in a macho new avatar, has piqued the curiosity big time and this might help it set the box office on fire. Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon too are a part of the magnum opus and this indicates the stakes are higher.

The first look poster of 'KGF Chapter 2' will be released on December 21, 2019, exactly one year after the first part had hit screens.