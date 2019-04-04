English
    Yash On Not Spending Time With Radhika When Pregnant During KGF Promotions; Thanks Her For Support!

    KGF Chapter 1 was a life turner for Rocking Star Yash. Though, he had already established himself as a successful actor in Sandalwood, KGF helped him gain recognition at a national and international level. The actor and the entire team worked really hard to make it a super hit and there's no doubt about it. Recently, during Zee Kannada Awards, Yash took a moment to thank his wife Radhika Pandit for supporting him and being by his side during KGF promotions, when she was pregnant with their first child.

    Yash Couldnt Spend Time With Pregnant Radhika!

    When the actor took to stage to receive the Hemmeya Kannadiga award, he said that he's grateful to his team, family and friends for making KGF a super hit. He went on to say that he couldn't spend much time with Radhika Pandit when she was close to delivering their daughter as he was busy travelling for the film's promotion. He used the opportunity to thank his lovely wife and even dedicated his award to her!

    Radhika and Yash dated for a few years before deciding to get married. There are one of the most adored couples of Sandalwood and have always set major relationship goals through their social media posts. The star couple welcomed their baby daughter last December. They are yet to release their child's picture. Fans are also eagerly waiting to know what they would be naming her!

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 15:00 [IST]
