 »   »   »  Yash Opens Up About His Life Struggles; Says He Doesn't Want To Celebrate KGF's Success!

He Doesn't Want To Celebrate KGF's Success

While the entire nation has gone gaga over KGF's success, Yash says, "But I don't want to celebrate. I don't want to think about the success. That's a waste of time. I want to thank my producer Vijay Kirgandur and director Prashanth Neel. They are the visionaries who believed in my dream."

Says Stardom Doesn't Last Forever

Talking about coping with stardom, he said, "It's not like it happened overnight. Success came to me slowly. Gradually people started noticing me. Initially I had a tough time getting producers. Gradually people were convinced of my good work. I have seen failure. I have seen a lot of hardship even as a child. So I don't take success too seriously. I know it won't last forever. I know how people treat you when your are not successful."

Ran From With Rs 300!

Yash might be one of biggest stars of the film industry today, but he had his share of adventures and obstacles when he started off. Talking about it he said, "I ran off from my home. When I came to Bengaluru, I was scared the minute I reached. Such a big, intimidating city. But I was always a confident guy. I wasn't scared to struggle. I had just 300 rupees in my pocket when I reached Bengaluru."

Yash Always Believed He Was A Hero

When asked what made him work towards becoming an actor he said, "I got addicted to the applause and the whistles from when I was very young. I loved it! Even my teachers called me ‘Hero' . I believed I was a hero. I thought I'd be a superstar the minute I got here (in Bengaluru). I lived in my own dream world. Even now I feel I am living in a dream."