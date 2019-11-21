Yash Opens Up About His Struggling Days And The Success Of His Movie KGF

Sandalwood Superstar Yash, in a recent interview, opened up about his struggling days as an actor. The KGF star spoke about the years of hard work he has put in and that the road to success wasn't an easy one for him. "One film doesn't change the fate of a person. It is a process, what one has done over a period of time sometimes come together as a force. I did not become a star overnight. I built my career brick-by-brick. There were years of hard work behind me before KGF happened," said Yash.

The pan India success of his movie 'KGF: Chapter 1’ catapulted his stardom to another level whilst the movie set the box office on fire. On the subject of the mega-success of KGF, the actor said "The success of KGF is not ultimate and I would never like to rest on my laurels. I speak about my films till it hit the screens. Once it is out, I will not talk about it. And if the movie turns out to be a hit, I would not open my mouth at all. Because it might make you lose your focus."

Yash will soon be seen in the sequel of the hugely successful KGF franchise. 'KGF Chapter 2’ will also see Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The period action drama will hit the silver screens in April 2020.