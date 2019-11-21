    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Yash Opens Up About His Struggling Days And The Success Of His Movie KGF

      By
      |

      Sandalwood Superstar Yash, in a recent interview, opened up about his struggling days as an actor. The KGF star spoke about the years of hard work he has put in and that the road to success wasn't an easy one for him. "One film doesn't change the fate of a person. It is a process, what one has done over a period of time sometimes come together as a force. I did not become a star overnight. I built my career brick-by-brick. There were years of hard work behind me before KGF happened," said Yash.

      Yash

      The pan India success of his movie 'KGF: Chapter 1’ catapulted his stardom to another level whilst the movie set the box office on fire. On the subject of the mega-success of KGF, the actor said "The success of KGF is not ultimate and I would never like to rest on my laurels. I speak about my films till it hit the screens. Once it is out, I will not talk about it. And if the movie turns out to be a hit, I would not open my mouth at all. Because it might make you lose your focus."

      Yash will soon be seen in the sequel of the hugely successful KGF franchise. 'KGF Chapter 2’ will also see Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The period action drama will hit the silver screens in April 2020.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue