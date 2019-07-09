English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yash: 'Pregnancy Is Not A Sickness'; He Takes Radhika Pandit Along With Him Everywhere

    By
    |

    Sandalwood star couple Yash and Radhika Pandit recently announced their second pregnancy. They welcomed their first child only six months ago. While many have criticised their decision to bring another life to the face of the earth so soon, both the actors have clarified that it was a well-thought move and that they constantly sought medical guidance. Meanwhile, Yash already seems to have learned a lot from the first time. In an interview, expressing his views on taboos associated with this beautiful process, Yash said that pregnancy isn't a sickness. He also takes pregnant Radhika with him everywhere.

    Pregnancy Isn't A Sickness

    In an interview with TV5, Yash was asked how dealt with a pregnant Radhika. The actor responded, "Pregnancy is not a sickness. It is one of the most beautiful things that could happen to the mankind. It is important to take care of a woman while she carrying, but doesn't mean you need to restrict her from doing things."

    Yash Took Radhika Along Everywhere

    "There are a lot of emotions associated with pregnancy. Also, if they are left by themselves, the mind begins to ponder upon negative thoughts. It is extremely important to ensure their mind is occupied, the actor further added. He said he would take pregnant Radhika Pandit along with him everywhere.

    Radhika Isn't Meant To Sit Idle

    For the uninitiated, Radhika Pandit was spotted out a lot during her first pregnancy. She even dubbed for her latest film Adi Lakshmi Purana while she was carrying. Explaining his wife's characteristic, Yash said, "Radhika is not meant to sit idle. She has always been a busy girl. So even during pregnancy, she was active. She would do everything normally with extra care."

    Baby No 2 On Its Way

    Only a few days back the world learned that Yash and Radhika are expecting their second child. Reports are suggesting that she's currently four months into the pregnancy. However, the star couple hasn't revealed as to when they are due.

    Darshan Fans Disappointed With Kurukshetra's Latest Trailer; Call It WORST So Far & Want It Deleted!

    More YASH News

    Read more about: yash radhika pandit
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 15:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue