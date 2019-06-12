English
    Yash & Puneeth Rajkumar Snapped Together! Here’s Why These Stars Came Together

    By
    |

    Kannada Film industry is currently flooded with loads of films. While some are awaiting release I the theatres, the others are in making. Each passing day, fans eagerly wait to learn more about the Sandalwood venture. We've got something to talk about, for those of you who love celebrity spotting. Recently, Rocking Star Yash and Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar were snapped together! What makes it more interesting is the fact that both were at the same place for the same reason.

    We all know that KGF Chapter 2 shooting commenced from June 6. The lead actor Yash along with the rest of the team is currently in Mysore, where the prominent action sequences are being filmed. Yesterday, even Puneeth Rajkumar was in the same city for his forthcoming film Yuvaratna.

    These two stars hence decided to meet up over a chat. A picture that they took together has been now making rounds on the internet. Well, this should answer all your questions regarding this rare picture. These two superstar friends spent some quality time despite their busy schedules.

    Before they started to shoot for their respective films in Mysore, both Yash and Puneeth were busy doing their own things. While Puneeth Rajkumar took a recreational trip to South America, Yash was extremely busy with the Look Sabha elections, supporting Sumalatha Ambareesh.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 18:07 [IST]
