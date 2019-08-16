Yash, Rachita Ram, Vijay Raghavendra & Other Sandalwood Stars At SIIMA 2019!

Yash Steals The Show

Kannada actor Yash turned heads when he arrived at SIIMA 2019 venue last night. Dressed in blue suit, the KGF actor looked absolutely ravishing. He was one of the most anticipated star of the night. His fans were delighted to watch him win an award and the actor sure kept up to fans' expectations, in terms of his look and the powerful dialogues he delivered on the stage.

Vijay & Anupama Hosted The Evening

Kannadiga fans were proud to see two of their own actors host the evening. Kannada actors Vijay Raghavendra and Anupama looked every bit dashing in their designer outfits. While the actor went with a classic-vintage look by pairing black tuxedo with a magenta blazer, Anupama looked gorgeous in a black gown.

Rachita Ram Looks Classy

Nata Sarvabhouma actress Rachita Ram went for a simple yet classic look. The actress was not nominated under any category. But she attended the event to support her friends and fellow artists from the Kannada film industry.

Sanjjanaa Galrani Rocks Her Looks!

Sandalwood's glam doll Sanjjanaa Galrani was spotted at SIIMA 2019 as well. The actress looked beautiful in her outfit, which looks appears to be a fusion of ethnic and modern look. She paired her outfit with a designer clutch.