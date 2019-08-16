Yash, Rachita Ram, Vijay Raghavendra & Other Sandalwood Stars At SIIMA 2019!
SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) 2019 is currently taking place in Qatar. The two-day event which kick-stared yesterday, is graced by actors, directors, technicians and other members of the South Indian film industries. Yesterday, winners under he Kannada category were announced. Sandalwood's blockbuster KGF Chapter 1 was leading by winning the majority of the awards, and its lead star Yash was titled the Best Actor in Leading Role 2019. It was star-studded night, which witnessed the presence of several other Sandalwood celebrities including Rachita Ram, Vijay Raghavendra and Sharmiela Mandre. Have a look a the pictures below!
Yash Steals The Show
Kannada actor Yash turned heads when he arrived at SIIMA 2019 venue last night. Dressed in blue suit, the KGF actor looked absolutely ravishing. He was one of the most anticipated star of the night. His fans were delighted to watch him win an award and the actor sure kept up to fans' expectations, in terms of his look and the powerful dialogues he delivered on the stage.
Vijay & Anupama Hosted The Evening
Kannadiga fans were proud to see two of their own actors host the evening. Kannada actors Vijay Raghavendra and Anupama looked every bit dashing in their designer outfits. While the actor went with a classic-vintage look by pairing black tuxedo with a magenta blazer, Anupama looked gorgeous in a black gown.
Rachita Ram Looks Classy
Nata Sarvabhouma actress Rachita Ram went for a simple yet classic look. The actress was not nominated under any category. But she attended the event to support her friends and fellow artists from the Kannada film industry.
Sanjjanaa Galrani Rocks Her Looks!
Sandalwood's glam doll Sanjjanaa Galrani was spotted at SIIMA 2019 as well. The actress looked beautiful in her outfit, which looks appears to be a fusion of ethnic and modern look. She paired her outfit with a designer clutch.