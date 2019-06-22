Yash & Radhika Baby Daughter’s Moniker Is Finalised! Actress’ Parents Suggested Beautiful Name

It's only been a couple of months since Yash and Radhika Pandit's baby entered the world and she's already turned a star. Fans across the world went gaga over their adorable bundle of joy when she was first introduced. Later, everybody started to ask the celebrity couple what their daughter would be called. For a while now, fans have been suggesting hundreds and thousands of names for baby YR. Today, Radhika Pandit herself announced on her Instagram that she and Yash have finalized their daughter's name and it was suggested by her parents.

Radhika shared the above picture of her baby holding the initials YR, representing hers and Yash's name. she captioned it as, "Hi everyone.. I am finally getting a Name..U guys were so sweet to suggest so many lovely names! Keeping that in mind my parents have come up with a beautiful name for me.. let's wait till June 23rd to find out!! 🤗 !! Love, Baby YR. #radhikapandit #nimmaRP"

Yash had previously told in an interview that the baby will be named after a Hindu goddess. Seems like the fans will have to wait a tad bit longer until the star baby's moniker is finally revealed. Uon seeing this post of Radhiika's, fans went on to comment,

@aditya10061990

"Awwww she's so adorable yaa.... Curious to know this little angel name...."

@the_pensive_saunterer

"This is the most cutest thing I saw today! ❤️❤️ I love these legends so much & now a smaller version? God, can it get any cuter?!"

@mythri_rocky

"Yashika💞is the cutest name suggested by all of us attige ❤️❤️ and how is the rocky bhaiya.........@iamradhikapandit"

@anusha_mahadev_

"Wow.... Finally revealing the name 🙈 waiting for that day 😍😍😍"

@shanthala_mitai

"sooooo cute.. 😍😍radhika pandit.. she's gonna beat ur charms.. 😘😘😘😘😘😘😘"

