English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yash-Radhika's Baby Girl Receives A Special Gift From Ambareesh; A Cradle Worth Rs 1.2 Lakh!

    By
    |

    KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit were blessed with a daughter on December 2, 2018. Seems like there was no bound to their happiness, as one, they welcomed their first child and two, Yash's KGF went on to become the highest grossing Kannada film. However, Yash decided not to celebrate his birthday this year, as he's still mourning the loss of Rebel Star Ambareesh. Yash and Radhika had a warm relationship with Appaji. He had even attended Radhika's baby shower only a few days before his demise. Now, Yash and Radhika's baby girl has received a special gift from Ambareesh; a cradle worth Rs 1.2 lakh.

    Yash-Radhikas Baby Receives A Special Gift From Ambareesh!

    Ambi has ordered the cradle for the star couple's child before his demise, which is ready to be delivered now. It is an ancient style cradle with intricate details. It also consists of Lord Vishnu's different forms painted around it. According to the reports, it is made of expensive wood material and costs a whopping Rs 1 lakh and 20 thousand rupees. The cradle will be delivered to Ambareesh's residence after a special puja, and then to Yash's.

    Ambareesh got the customised cradle manufactured from industrialist Narayan Kalal, who is based in Belgaum. It took the craftsmen three months to put together this masterpiece. Yash's daughter is undoubtedly the luckiest to be receiving such a special present from Ambi. Mr and Mrs Ramachari actors are yet to reveal the first picture of their daughter.

    MOST READ : Nata Sarvabhouma's Anupama Parameswaran Turns A Year Older! To Star Opposite Puneeth In Yuvaratna?

    Yash and Radhika began dating while working together in films. Though they kept their affair private, fans wished for them to get married. They got engaged in a private ceremony in Goa in 2016. They got married in December the same year.

    Read more about: ambareesh yash radhika pandit
    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue