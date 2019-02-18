Yash-Radhika's Baby Girl Receives A Special Gift From Ambareesh; A Cradle Worth Rs 1.2 Lakh!

KGF star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit were blessed with a daughter on December 2, 2018. Seems like there was no bound to their happiness, as one, they welcomed their first child and two, Yash's KGF went on to become the highest grossing Kannada film. However, Yash decided not to celebrate his birthday this year, as he's still mourning the loss of Rebel Star Ambareesh. Yash and Radhika had a warm relationship with Appaji. He had even attended Radhika's baby shower only a few days before his demise. Now, Yash and Radhika's baby girl has received a special gift from Ambareesh; a cradle worth Rs 1.2 lakh.

Ambi has ordered the cradle for the star couple's child before his demise, which is ready to be delivered now. It is an ancient style cradle with intricate details. It also consists of Lord Vishnu's different forms painted around it. According to the reports, it is made of expensive wood material and costs a whopping Rs 1 lakh and 20 thousand rupees. The cradle will be delivered to Ambareesh's residence after a special puja, and then to Yash's.

Ambareesh got the customised cradle manufactured from industrialist Narayan Kalal, who is based in Belgaum. It took the craftsmen three months to put together this masterpiece. Yash's daughter is undoubtedly the luckiest to be receiving such a special present from Ambi. Mr and Mrs Ramachari actors are yet to reveal the first picture of their daughter.

Yash and Radhika began dating while working together in films. Though they kept their affair private, fans wished for them to get married. They got engaged in a private ceremony in Goa in 2016. They got married in December the same year.