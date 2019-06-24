Yash & Radhika Daughter's Naming Ceremony Was A Grand Event; Ayra Looks Adorable! UNSEEN PICS
Yesterday, Rashika Pandit and Yash finally revealed their daughter's name to the world. They took everyone by surprise when they decided to name their daughter Ayra. For a long time now, fans had been suggesting hundreds and thousands of names for the star baby. Yash had even told in an interview that his daughter would be named after a Hindu goddess. However, they made up a unique name using initials from both their names. Ayra's looked adorable in the naming ceremony that took place yesterday. It was a grand event including many rituals. Here, we've got some of the unseen pictures from the event!
Daddy's Little Girl
Yash and Radhika had a traditional naming ceremony for their daughter. They all chose ethnic look and the fans can't stop gushing over how adorable baby Ayra looked at the event. Radhika looked beautiful in a multi-colored silk saree, while Yash sported the classic white look.
No Pics Please!
In the above picture Ayra is seen seated on Yash's mother's lap. Being a star kid, she already seems to know when the cameras are pointed at her. Ayra looks rather confused here. We wonder if she's trying to tell the paparazzi to stay away.
Little Bundle Of Joy
Looks like the naming ceremony was held only in the presence of family and close friends. Both Yash and Radhika's parents were a part of the ceremony. Radhika Pandit's mother is seen embracing her granddaughter Ayra.
The Moment Comes True
Believe it or not, Yash and Radhika's daughter's name was one of the most talked about topics for a long time. The star couple too, enjoyed teasing the fans by dropping a few hints. Yesterday, the moment finally came true as Yash and Radhika revealed their baby's name!
Are you a fan of the name Ayra too? Let us know your views on Yash and Radhika's choice of name in the comments below!
