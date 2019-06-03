Yash & Radhika's Baby Turns 6 Months Old! Actress Shares Cutest Video To Celebrate Half Year B'day

She was a celebrity even before she came to this world. Yash and Radhika Pandit's baby girl has been stealing the limelight ever since her first picture was released recently. Even otherwise, this star kid has become the talk of the town. She was born around the time when her father Yash's blockbuster film KGF released. A few hours ago, Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram to announce that hers and Yash baby, YR, has turned 6 months old. The actress dedicated the cutest video to celebrate her baby's half a year birthday. Have a look at it below.

Besides sharing a montage of her baby daughter's picture, Radhika also wrote a note saying as to how lucky she and Yash have been to have her in their lives. She captioned the video as, "Our baby YR turns 6 months today.. she is half way to turning one!! Time flies for sure. Here is a tiny glimpse of her on this special day! 😊 Of course this video was shot when she was 3months old.

She is our blessing, our angel ♥️"

The video starts off with the note 'half way to one' and then has a couple of baby YR's clips from when she was only 3 months old. Fans just couldn't stop adoring Yash and Radhika's bundle of joy.

Within a few hours since it was first posted, the video has garnered over 3 lakh views on Instagram. Baby YR's first picture too is one of the most liked posts on Radhika and Yash's social media handles.