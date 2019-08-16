English
    Yash & Radhika Pandit Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With Their Respective Siblings! Share Cute Pics

    By
    |

    Sandalwood's star couple Yash and Radhika Pandit, are known for their creative posts on social media. Yesterday, both Radhika Pandit and Yash celebrated Raksha Bhandan with their respective siblings. Yash shared a picture with his sister Nandini, along with a witty caption. Meanwhile, Radhika Pandit sent her love and wishes to her brother, who is currently in Chicago. Yash, was also present at SIIMA 2019, that is taking place in Doha, Qatar. He bagged Best Actor in Leading Role for KGF Chapter 1.

    Yash & Radhika Pandit Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

    The Adi Lakshmi Purana actress shared the above picture with fans on Instagram, wishing her brother on Raksha Bhandan. She wrote, "Sending my love and Rakhi all the way to Chicago!! Miss u my Gollu 😘 Love u lots!! HAPPY RAKSHABANDHANA to all the lovely brothers n sisters out there!! A very HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY to u all. Jai Hind" - (sic)

    Yash & Radhika Pandit Celebrate Raksha Bandhan

    Yash also posted a picture with his dear sister Nandini. He captioned it as, "You have nothing to worry when Rocky is there n I have nothing to worry when your Rakhi is there 😊

    HAPPY RAKSHABANDHANA and a very HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY to all. Jai Hind 🇮🇳" - (sic)

    Radhika and Yash share a great bound with each other's family. They often get together on special occasions to catch up on some quality family time. Radhika has stated in interviews that she's lucky to have such supportive parents-in-law. The couple is all set to welcome a new addition to their family as Radhika is pregnant with her second child.

    On the professional front, Yash is working on KGF Chapter 2. The second installment of blockbuster film is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 11:04 [IST]
