Yash & Radhika Pandit Come Together For A Movie; Their First Venture As A Married Couple!

Yash & Radhika To Lend Voice

This is some exciting news for YR fans. After a long time, Yash and Radhika have taken up a film together. But, they wouldn't be acting in it. According to Times of India's reports, this star couple will be lending voice for the lead pair in the film Girmit.

It's A Children's Film

Girmit has an all children cast. It is being made by the musician and director Ravi Basrur. Though it only features children, Ravi said that it would be a proper commercial drama similar to Masterpiece and Anjaniputra. Apparently, Puneeth has sung one of the songs in the film.

YR Fans Excited!

This news has surely gotten Yash and Radhika's fans excited. Recently, they introduced their bundle of joy to the world. And now, they are all set to lend their voice for a children's movie. Could it get better? Besides this duo, the movie will also be dubbed by other actors such as Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar and Sudha Belawadi.

Their Future Venture

While Radhika is busy playing the role of the new mother, striking a balance between personal and professional life, Yash is held up with KGF Chapter. The shoot for the same is starting today (May 13, 2019).