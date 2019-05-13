English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yash & Radhika Pandit Come Together For A Movie; Their First Venture As A Married Couple!

    By
    |

    Watching Yash and Radhika Pandit on-screen has always been a treat. They were last seen together in Santhu Straight Forward. They got married the same year and entered a new phase of life. Fans have had the chance to see a lot from their personal life through the posts the couple shares on social media. However, everybody was eagerly waiting for the moment when they would entertain the audience together in cinemas. The time has finally come as Radhika Pandit and Yash are coming together for a movie, for the first time after marriage. Read the details below.

    Yash & Radhika To Lend Voice

    This is some exciting news for YR fans. After a long time, Yash and Radhika have taken up a film together. But, they wouldn't be acting in it. According to Times of India's reports, this star couple will be lending voice for the lead pair in the film Girmit.

    It's A Children's Film

    Girmit has an all children cast. It is being made by the musician and director Ravi Basrur. Though it only features children, Ravi said that it would be a proper commercial drama similar to Masterpiece and Anjaniputra. Apparently, Puneeth has sung one of the songs in the film.

    YR Fans Excited!

    This news has surely gotten Yash and Radhika's fans excited. Recently, they introduced their bundle of joy to the world. And now, they are all set to lend their voice for a children's movie. Could it get better? Besides this duo, the movie will also be dubbed by other actors such as Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar and Sudha Belawadi.

    Their Future Venture

    While Radhika is busy playing the role of the new mother, striking a balance between personal and professional life, Yash is held up with KGF Chapter. The shoot for the same is starting today (May 13, 2019).

    UNSEEN Pictures Of Radhika Pandit & Yash Before They Got Hitched; You'd Be Shocked By A Few!

    Read more about: radhika pandit yash
    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 10:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue