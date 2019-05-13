Yash & Radhika Pandit Come Together For A Movie; Their First Venture As A Married Couple!
Watching Yash and Radhika Pandit on-screen has always been a treat. They were last seen together in Santhu Straight Forward. They got married the same year and entered a new phase of life. Fans have had the chance to see a lot from their personal life through the posts the couple shares on social media. However, everybody was eagerly waiting for the moment when they would entertain the audience together in cinemas. The time has finally come as Radhika Pandit and Yash are coming together for a movie, for the first time after marriage. Read the details below.
Yash & Radhika To Lend Voice
This is some exciting news for YR fans. After a long time, Yash and Radhika have taken up a film together. But, they wouldn't be acting in it. According to Times of India's reports, this star couple will be lending voice for the lead pair in the film Girmit.
It's A Children's Film
Girmit has an all children cast. It is being made by the musician and director Ravi Basrur. Though it only features children, Ravi said that it would be a proper commercial drama similar to Masterpiece and Anjaniputra. Apparently, Puneeth has sung one of the songs in the film.
YR Fans Excited!
This news has surely gotten Yash and Radhika's fans excited. Recently, they introduced their bundle of joy to the world. And now, they are all set to lend their voice for a children's movie. Could it get better? Besides this duo, the movie will also be dubbed by other actors such as Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar and Sudha Belawadi.
Their Future Venture
While Radhika is busy playing the role of the new mother, striking a balance between personal and professional life, Yash is held up with KGF Chapter. The shoot for the same is starting today (May 13, 2019).
