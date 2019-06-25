Yash & Radhika Pandit's Daughter Name Goes Viral! Buses Are Named After AYRA

Yash and Radhika are currently the hottest topic of Sandalwood. Ever since they welcomed their baby last year, fans have developed more interest towards the growing family. First, the internet was set on fire when they released their baby daughter's first picture. And then, Radhika Pandit teased the fans further with her daughter's moniker. After a lot of guessing and waiting, the KGF actor and wife announced to the world that they have chosen to name their daughter Ayra. The name went viral within not time. And guess what, now buses are being named after the star baby.

In the above picture, you can seen that one of the fans has decided to get Ayra printed on their bus. The picture was shared on Yash's fans club. Going by the craze for Radhika and Yash's daughter name, we can expect a lot of fans to name their children after Ayra.

Meanwhile here's what the fans have to say about the name Ayra:

@mukthachandu

"Woow too cute lovely name "AYRA"STAY BLESSED ANGEL.meaning is soo nice included with U both names sooo sweeeet..baby love u "Dallubaby"

@mbsitara

"Ayra... lovely name .congregation yash and radhika both of you.Allah bless you daughter 😍😍😍"

neelambikechandru

"Different name....👌 All the best for upcoming junior yash"

@yogeethathomas

"'AYRA' the name in itself means A NEW BEGINNING. Yes you have opened a new chapter, like a breathe of new life jsm packed with full of fun, laughter, adventure and lot of sunshine in your Amma and Appa's life. I wish you courage, leave no dreams untried. Walk with Pride and an accomplished life, that celebrates your success. Make your Amma and Appa proud. Your name has been given, BUT WHO YOU'LL BE IS COMPLETELY DOWN TO YOU. May you find success in every walk of your life little one"

@quotes_dat_touched_my_heart

"In our language ayra means 1000..that means 1000 yash😍"

@sarodskdhanasekar

"@iamradhikapandit mam ur so. Lucky to have a child and husband like them frankly to say iam so Jelleosy of ur life ur great mam"

