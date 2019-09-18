Yash & Radhika Pandit Head Out To Shop Toys For Ayra; Actress Says Life Has Changed As A Parent!

One of the most happening couples in Sandalwood, Yash and Radhika Pandit, recently found themselves in a mall, shopping for their baby Ayra. The actress shared pictures that were captured while she and Yash picked toys for their daughter on her Instagram handle. Not only did pregnant Radhika enjoy spending time at a toy store after several years but was also emotional about how life has changed after turning a parent. Have a look at the picture below.

Radhika posted the above picture a few hours ago and captioned it, "It's been years since we have gone shopping for ourselves.. but here we found ourselves at a mall to pick up some toys for Ayra!! How life changes 😁 P.S : we enjoyed being at the toy store though, they kept us entertained!!" - (sic)

In the pictures, the Adi Lakshmi Purana actress is seen sporting a fully-grown baby bump, which brought joy to her fans, who are eager to learn more about her second pregnancy. They were also excited about spotting Yash at mall shopping toys for his daughter, taking a break from his busy schedule.

Fans reacted to Radhika's latest post with comments such as,

@yashradhikalovers

"U buy toys and we all will send more and more blessings to all ur family ❤😍 love u akka bhava" - (sic)

@kiran_king_star

"For our Kannada people ..Namma yash and namma radhika Jodi.... But others feel Shock that KGF . ROCKY BHAI in this shop" - (sic)

@rashmi_siddaveer

"Ya mam ur life changed but don't stop doing film when I see vidya balan and kangana they do film with different story I thought in kannada industry only u fit but busy with family please come back soon" - (sic)