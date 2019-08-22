Yash & Radhika Pandit Receive A Special Gift That'll Help Them Cherish Ayra's Baby Days Forever!

Sandalwood actress Radhika Pandit is expecting her second child with husband Yash. Their daughter Ayra is only a couple of months old, and the star couple is already worried about her growing up! Recently, Radhika and Yash received a special gift from the actress' make-up artist, which will help them cherish Ayra's baby days forever. The duo was gifted with a frame which consists of Ayra's little feet and hands moulded in silver. They shared a video to thank the artist for creating their most favourite piece of art.

Talking about her baby daughter growing up soon, Radhika says, "As new parents, we were always excited about our little baby. We want to freeze those moments because we always want her to remain a baby. Her little hands and tiny legs have always fascinated us."

Meanwhile, Yash thanked Radhika's make-up artist Prashanth for the lovely present and said that they'll cherish this forever. "He required a lot of patience to do this as Ayra is an active baby, who wouldn't stay still," they added.

Radhika and Yash are as excited about welcoming their second baby. Their decision to plan a second pregnancy only a few months into the first was subjected to severe criticism. However, the Moggina Manasu actors feel it was a blessing that came their way. The Adi Laksmi Purana actress often shares her baby bump pictures with fans, keeping them posted about her health and whereabouts.

While Radhika is busy playing new mother, Yash is held up with KGF Chapter 2's filming. Recently, he had been to Qatar for SIIMA 2019, where he won an award for Best Actor in Leading Role 2019 under the Kannada category.