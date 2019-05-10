Yash & Radhika Pandit Share Their Baby's Second Picture; Causes Argument Between The Fans!

Few days ago, Radhika Pandit and Yash finally made their fans' wish come true by sharing the picture of their baby girl. Within moments, the star baby made headlines for her adorable looks. Her picture has become a household talk and one just couldn't get enough of this little munchkin. Today, the actress took to her Instagram to share second picture of hers and Yash's daughter. However, this has caused a lot of argument between their fans. Read below to know why!

As soon as Radhika shared the above picture, fans began showering it with the most sweetest of comments. In the picture, little YR is seen resting on her mother as father Yash poses at the back. Upon seeing this fans began to guess who the baby resembles.

Soon this led to an argument among them. While some said she looks exactly like mother Radhika, the others called her Junior Ms Rocky Bhai. The rest just seemed happy to see the baby and wished the star couple happiness. Who do you think the baby resembles? Let us know in the comments below.

Meanwhile, here's what the fans have to say about Yash and Radhika's little girl:

"Ohhh Myyy god!! This is Damn cuteeee❤ this truly made my day!! You guys too have a great weekend!! And thank you for the pic!! ❤️"

"Your baby is so cute and l love you so much Anna athige my favorite hero heroine both"

"Athge anna and u r looking gorgeoues with Very very pretty cutie jr. Huliprincess😍@iamradhikapandit"

"Omg omg omg❤️❤️y u both look soo beautiful together? can't take my eyes of u😍❤️n junior YR is soooo soooo sooooo pretty..drushti aaguthe paapa maguge n nimge kooda"