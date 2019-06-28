Yash & Radhika Pandit Slammed By Fans For Second Pregnancy; Called 'Uneducated' & 'Unfit Parents'
Yash and Radhika seem to have gotten themselves caught in an unexpected twist of events with their announcement regarding the second child. Yesterday, the KGF star and his wife took to their social media to tell their fans that they are expecting their second child, only within six months since the actress birthed her first child. This decision of theirs has been highly criticised by fans, who went on to call them 'uneducated' and 'unfit parents'. A few have even questioned their responsibilities as celebrities for sending out an inappropriate message. Fans also seem worried about Radhika Pandit's health. Here's how they've reacted to Yash and Radhika expecting a second child:
niyuali7
"@iamradhikapandit are u really a mother? Because no mother would have conceived for second baby unless Ur first baby reach 1 or 2 year old. Did u and @thenameisyash even think of ayra as she is still six months old and u people have planned for second wow great way to go... @thenameisyash and @iamradhikapandit I thought u were literate people but u guys made me wrong. Anyways congrats for Ur second innings but don't know whether Ur second baby too have fate like ayra"
mayuri_krishnamurthy
"Overspeeding is injurious to your health. No pun intended! ! Take care!!"
muktha.ravigowda
"What 😂 are you guys even educated?????.... I don't think soooooooooooooooooooooo..............."
ranjitha.kashyap
"This seems impossible but if at all this is true, I hope your followers, who are rejoicing, do not get inspired by this. KEY POINTS..It's best to wait at least 18 months (1½ years) between giving birth and getting pregnant again."
shwethashreev8
"Being a celebrity wat is the message ur giving to the society.... By telling this news...."
