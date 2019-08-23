Yash & Radhika Pandit Trashed By Fans For Speaking In English! 'KGF Star Has Forgotten Kannada'

Kannadigas Disliked The Video

Yash and Radhika have always communicated with their fans in Kannada. While we do not know why they chose to only speak in English, Kannadigas have expressed their disappointment in them.

A fan asked, "You always use "Anna thamma" to address your fans. But, not once have you used those words in the video. Maybe you couldn't remember how your fans cannot speak as good English as you guys. We also want to know what our favorite hero has to say." - (sic)

Radhika Wasn't Spared Either

Neither was Radhika Pandit spared from their wrath for speaking in a language that's not welcomed. A fan commented, "Madam, we aren't saying you should only speak in Kannada. All that we are asking is for you to speak in Kannada also. Sir, now you have fans across India, and we are proud of that. But, please use Kannada when you share posts on social media or go live. So others are encouraged to learn our language." (sic)

Blamed For Choosing Fans In Other Regions

Some of their fans in Karnataka have to say that the actors are choosing audiences from different languages over Kannadigas. Now that Yash has a huge fan following across the nation, his fans here feel the actor's actions are deliberate.

‘Don't Lose Your Fans'

"Did you post the videos to share the good news with your fans in Karnataka or impress fans from other industries? Don't lose your fans. Seems like you've forgotten Kannada after KGF's success." - (sic)