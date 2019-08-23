English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yash & Radhika Pandit Trashed By Fans For Speaking In English! 'KGF Star Has Forgotten Kannada'

    By
    |

    Yesterday, Yash and Radhika Pandit shared a few videos on Instagram, thanking the actress' make-up artists for gifting them a frame, which consists of moulds of baby Ayra's little feet and hands. However, a moment of joy seems to have backfired for the stars. Fans are furious with Radhika and Yash for only speaking in English in all the videos. Sharing a few angry comments, fans asked Yash if he has forgotten Kannada after turning a national star or if the fame has gotten into his head so much that he only speaks in English!

    Kannadigas Disliked The Video

    Kannadigas Disliked The Video

    Yash and Radhika have always communicated with their fans in Kannada. While we do not know why they chose to only speak in English, Kannadigas have expressed their disappointment in them.

    A fan asked, "You always use "Anna thamma" to address your fans. But, not once have you used those words in the video. Maybe you couldn't remember how your fans cannot speak as good English as you guys. We also want to know what our favorite hero has to say." - (sic)

    Radhika Wasn't Spared Either

    Radhika Wasn't Spared Either

    Neither was Radhika Pandit spared from their wrath for speaking in a language that's not welcomed. A fan commented, "Madam, we aren't saying you should only speak in Kannada. All that we are asking is for you to speak in Kannada also. Sir, now you have fans across India, and we are proud of that. But, please use Kannada when you share posts on social media or go live. So others are encouraged to learn our language." (sic)

    Blamed For Choosing Fans In Other Regions

    Blamed For Choosing Fans In Other Regions

    Some of their fans in Karnataka have to say that the actors are choosing audiences from different languages over Kannadigas. Now that Yash has a huge fan following across the nation, his fans here feel the actor's actions are deliberate.

    ‘Don't Lose Your Fans'

    ‘Don't Lose Your Fans'

    "Did you post the videos to share the good news with your fans in Karnataka or impress fans from other industries? Don't lose your fans. Seems like you've forgotten Kannada after KGF's success." - (sic)

    More YASH News

    Read more about: yash radhika pandit
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue