English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yash & Radhika Reveal Their Baby Daughter’s Name! Here’s How Fans Are Reacting To Unique Moniker

    By
    |

    Yesterday, Radhika Pandit took to Instagram to announce that today she and Yash would be finally revealing their daughter's name. The star couple shared a video a while ago introducing the fans to their baby's name. When the KGF star and his wife asked welcomed their first child, fan couldn't stop themselves from suggesting a variety of names. However, Radhika and Yash have taken everyone by surprise by finding a unique name for their bundle of joy!

    Yash & Radhika Pandit Reveal Their Baby Daughter’s Name!

    Radhika simply captioned the video as, "Introducing our lil angel.. ♥️#radhikapandit #nimmaRP". At the end of the video, which consists of several adorable clips, the name has been revealed. The star baby has been named Ayra, which consists of both their initials.

    View this post on Instagram

    Introducing our lil angel.. ♥️ #radhikapandit #nimmaRP

    A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit) on Jun 23, 2019 at 7:13am PDT

    Upon learning about Radhika and Yash's daughter's name, fans commented,

    @gayathri_p_reddy

    "Such a lovely name.. AY from Yash and RA from Radhika.. "AYRA"💖"

    @likhi_rachu

    "Beautiful name 😘😘n that lil angel is so cute 😭😭❤️❤️🌍in love with that smile😘😘😘 I'm waiting for the day to see u Just lysm 😭😭😭🌍🌍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

    @yashika_sweet_soul

    "Wowoo😍😍😍w.. ARYA WE LOVE YOU BABY..LIKE OUR ROCKING COUPLE😍😍😍"

    With this, one of the most awaited moments for the fans has come true. Yesterday, she shared an adorable picture of her daughter and wrote, "Hi everyone.. I am finally getting a Name..U guys were so sweet to suggest so many lovely names! Keeping that in mind my parents have come up with a beautiful name for me.. let's wait till June 23rd to find out!! 🤗 !! Love, Baby YR. #radhikapandit #nimmaRP"

    What do you have to say Yash and Radhika's Daughter's name? Let us know in the comments below!

    More YASH News

    Read more about: yash radhika pandit
    Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 21:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 23, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue