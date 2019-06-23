Yash & Radhika Reveal Their Baby Daughter’s Name! Here’s How Fans Are Reacting To Unique Moniker

Yesterday, Radhika Pandit took to Instagram to announce that today she and Yash would be finally revealing their daughter's name. The star couple shared a video a while ago introducing the fans to their baby's name. When the KGF star and his wife asked welcomed their first child, fan couldn't stop themselves from suggesting a variety of names. However, Radhika and Yash have taken everyone by surprise by finding a unique name for their bundle of joy!

Radhika simply captioned the video as, "Introducing our lil angel.. ♥️#radhikapandit #nimmaRP". At the end of the video, which consists of several adorable clips, the name has been revealed. The star baby has been named Ayra, which consists of both their initials.

Upon learning about Radhika and Yash's daughter's name, fans commented,

@gayathri_p_reddy

"Such a lovely name.. AY from Yash and RA from Radhika.. "AYRA"💖"

@likhi_rachu

"Beautiful name 😘😘n that lil angel is so cute 😭😭❤️❤️🌍in love with that smile😘😘😘 I'm waiting for the day to see u Just lysm 😭😭😭🌍🌍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@yashika_sweet_soul

"Wowoo😍😍😍w.. ARYA WE LOVE YOU BABY..LIKE OUR ROCKING COUPLE😍😍😍"

With this, one of the most awaited moments for the fans has come true. Yesterday, she shared an adorable picture of her daughter and wrote, "Hi everyone.. I am finally getting a Name..U guys were so sweet to suggest so many lovely names! Keeping that in mind my parents have come up with a beautiful name for me.. let's wait till June 23rd to find out!! 🤗 !! Love, Baby YR. #radhikapandit #nimmaRP"

What do you have to say Yash and Radhika's Daughter's name? Let us know in the comments below!