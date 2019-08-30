Yash Reacts! 'Kannada Actresses Should Always Respect Sandalwood'; Is Rashmika Targeted Here?

Yash Praises 'Kiss' Actress

Yash had recently attended the trailer launch of the upcoming Kannada movie, Kiss. Highly impressed with a few scenes from the film, he showered praises on the actors. He took a moment to specifically congratulate the lead actress Amul for her brilliant performance.

Here's What He Said

Yash went on to say, "Whenever any of my films would be announced, I would see articles in newspapers that often read, 'This heroine from another industry is starring in Sandalwood'. These reports would make rounds for weeks together."

'It Made Me Angry'

"Such news made me angry and I always wondered that actors from Sandalwood should be chosen to act in other languages. They should establish themselves in other industries, but should come back and work in Sandalwood with the same respect towards the Kannada film industry when needed," he further stated.

'Should Respect Our Industry First'

Yash, however, is happy about recent developments, which has widened the opportunities for artists across different industries. He went on to say, "There is nothing wrong in working in other industries. But, they should learn to respect our industry first."

Is Rashmika Targeted?

Upon hearing Yash's words, we couldn't think of anyone but Rashmika Mandanna, whose recent 'Anti-Kannada' comments attracted a lot of wrath from her fans in Sandalwood. Well, we couldn't tell for sure if Yash was referring to the Kirik Party actress, but their history gives us the benefit of doubt!