Yash Reacts! 'Kannada Actresses Should Always Respect Sandalwood'; Is Rashmika Targetted Here?
Who isn't aware of the infamous social media brawl involving Yash and Rashmika Mandanna? When the Kodava beauty was only a film old, she stirred up quite a controversy by labelling him as the 'Mr Showoff of Sandalwood'. Being vocal about her opinions haven't always worked in Rashmika's favour. Yash, maintaining his status quo, simply called the issue 'unnecessary' and moved on. However, in the latest event, he seemed to have directed subtle mockery at Rashmika Mandanna, by talking about the need for Kannada actresses to always respect Sandalwood, despite gaining recognition in other film industries!
Yash Praises 'Kiss' Actress
Yash had recently attended the trailer launch of the upcoming Kannada movie, Kiss. Highly impressed with a few scenes from the film, he showered praises on the actors. He took a moment to specifically congratulate the lead actress Amul for her brilliant performance.
Here's What He Said
Yash went on to say, "Whenever any of my films would be announced, I would see articles in newspapers that often read, 'This heroine from another industry is starring in Sandalwood'. These reports would make rounds for weeks together."
'It Made Me Angry'
"Such news made me angry and I always wondered that actors from Sandalwood should be chosen to act in other languages. They should establish themselves in other industries, but should come back and work in Sandalwood with the same respect towards the Kannada film industry when needed," he further stated.
'Should Respect Our Industry First'
Yash, however, is happy about recent developments, which has widened the opportunities for artists across different industries. He went on to say, "There is nothing wrong in working in other industries. But, they should learn to respect our industry first."
Is Rashmika Targetted?
Upon hearing Yash's words, we couldn't think of anyone but Rashmika Mandanna, whose recent 'Anti-Kannada' comments attracted a lot of wrath from her fans in Sandalwood. Well, we couldn't tell for sure if Yash was referring to the Kirik Party actress, but their history gives us the benefit of doubt!