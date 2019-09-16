Yash's Recent Video With Ayra Drops A Hint About Radhika's Second Pregnancy! Is She Due Soon?

Yash and Radhika Pandit have been setting major relationship goals for years. Be it as lovers or parents to their baby daughter Ayra, the star couple has turned their fans envious of their journey together. In less than a year since they welcomed their daughter, Radhika and Yash are expecting a new addition to their much-adored family. They might be saving a few surprises for their admirers by not revealing a lot about the second pregnancy, but, Yash and Ayra's latest video with Radhika Pandit in the backdrop, may have hinted at something!

Yesterday, the busy bee Yash shared a video on Instagram, which shows him goofing around with his daughter Ayra. In the clip, Ayra is even seen adorably waving at the camera mimicking her father. While this has won the hearts of many, we noticed something about Radhika Pandit.

The actress is seen carrying a fully-grown baby bump, which has given rise to speculations regarding her due date! Rumours are afloat that she is due anytime soon, all set to welcome her second baby. However, neither of them has talked about the same officially, nor kept anything hidden from the fans by staying away from the paparazzi.

Radhika often shares pictures representing her daily activities on social media. Yash had previously stated that his wife is a very active human, whom he doesn't like to treat differently owing to her pregnancy.

On the professional front, Yash is busy filming KGF Chapter 2, which is expected to release in April 2020. The sequel has roped in a few new actors, ranging from Sanjay Dutt of Bollywood to Vada Chennai's young actor Saran Shakthi. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the sequel to the period drama is expected to be bigger and better than the first.