Yash Recounts His Trip To America; Scary Experiences Made Him Return To India!

More often than not, celebrities love flaunting their experiences from trips to foreign nations. While some of them go on tours for personal reasons, a few do it to meet the demands of their job. KGF actor Yash had also been to the United States of America nearly five years ago when he was working on his film Gajakesari. The actor who was present at a press meet recently revealed that he had a few scary experiences when he visited America, which made his return to India!

The initial purpose of Yash's trip to the US was to understand the nature of Kananda audiences who reside in America. He wanted to understand their taste in cinemas and what suits the western market better.

Yash said that he was fascinated with the craze for Indian cinemas in the US. He stated the example of a couple that got married after watching Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's film Dilwale Dulhaniya Lejayenge. However, there were a few factors that scared the actor.

The concept of hiring domestic help is alien in the US. People often do their own chores. Yash was rather surprised with the culture as here in India, even the assistants have someone to help them. Upon seeing this, the KGF actor decided it was best in stayed in India.

He further added that Kannada cinemas are looked at as business in the Western countries, unlike here, where it is treated as an art. "The makers face a lot of difficulties while screening their films in America. However, the circumstances have changed in the present time," said Yash.

On the professional front, Yash is currently busy with the KGF Chapter 2 shooting, which is expected to wrap by the end of the year. The film is tentatively scheduled to release in April 2020 as per the latest reports.