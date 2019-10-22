Yash Refuses To Talk About KGF Chapter 2 Release Date, But Reveals Other Details!

While Sandalwood is still abuzz with KGF Chapter 1's unimaginable success, the makers are on the brink of creating something more special with its sequel. Minimal details regarding the developments in Chapter 2 have been revealed. All we know is that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt aka Aadheera has begun filming his bit. However, nothing has been discussed about KGF Chapter 2's release date, and in a recent conversation with the media, lead actor Yash also refused to talk about it. But, he went on to reveal a few other interesting details!

When KGF released, viewers from across the world believed that nothing ever has or will overpower the massive hit. But, Yash stated confidently that the latter is bigger than the original. "People's support has given strength to us. All I can say about KGF: Chapter 2 is that the first installment looks tiny when the second part hits the screens," (sic) he said.

"I have been busy with KGF: Chapter 2. It is a massive project. I used to speak about the first installment on the same lines. If you remember, I had told you that KGF 1 would be the pride of Kannada film industry and you have seen the result," he further added.

Earlier reports suggested that Chapter 2's shoot might wrap up sooner than expected. Keeping the suspense intact, Yash refused to talk about the possible release date of his next film. The actor said, "There are talks happening with filmmakers. I do not want to speak about it now..will open up at the right time."

KGF team which was until a while ago in Hyderabad has now moved to Karnataka to finish shooting the rest of the film. The initial few minutes, which form an important part of the film, were shot in Mysuru.